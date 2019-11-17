Featured
Wellington Road reopens following watermain break
Crews work on fixing a watermain break on Wellington Road in London, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 10:57AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 18, 2019 6:39AM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- A portion of Wellington Road has reopened after it was closed in both directions Sunday due to a watermain break.
Crews were called out about 6 a.m. Sunday.
Lane reductions in both directions will remain in place until paving is complete.
The work is expected to be complete Monday afternoon, and may cause delays for people travelling in the area.