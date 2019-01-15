

Another watermain break in the city's core caused some traffic issues on Tuesday.

The watermain break, on Dundas Street between Clarence and Wellington streets, resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes of Dundas for several hours.

Water could be seen bubbling up from the sidewalk just east of Clarence on Tuesday morning.

City of London Water Operations Manager Tim Romard says there is old infrastructure under the stretch of road and along with the fluctuations in temperature it's hard to predict when breaks will happen.

Cyclists and motorists were warned to expect delays in the area, but shortly after noon the city Tweeted that the necessary repairs were complete.

This is the second watermain break in the city in less than a week.