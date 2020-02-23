LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP continue to investigate three suspected overdose deaths.

Police say two men died in January and a third was found dead on Feb. 5.

A 38-year-old from Goderich and a 29-year-old from Exeter died on the weekend of January 25 and 26. Then a 23-year-old from Morris-Turnberry died.

All three men were found in the homes.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology tests to help determine the cause of death, however police are treating them as unrelated drug-overdose deaths.

Police say three deaths in a relatively short period of time highlight the fact that the misuse of controlled substances is dangerous and can be deadly.

OPP say they support Canada's Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act that provides protection from charges for individuals at the scene of a drug overdose for simple drug possession.