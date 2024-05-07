Lots of sunshine, gusty conditions expected Wednesday

Winds could be gusting upwards of 60 km/h on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud on the way.

"That will user in some cooler air as we head into your Thursday," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

The temperature will drop by about 10 C between Wednesday and Thursday with showers on the way for the end of the week.

London’s upcoming forecast

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 25. UV index seven or high.

Wednesday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 8.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.