Fire damages home in Glencoe
Firefighters responded to a house fire on McKellar Street in Glencoe on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (Taylor Choma / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 6:13PM EST
All the occupants of a home in Glencoe were able to escape after a blaze broke out Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters in Glencoe and Wardsville were called to McKellar Street in the town southwest of London around 4 p.m.
The fire at the two-storey home appears to have been extinguished in less than an hour.
Fire officials would not provide comment, but there were no serious injuries.