

CTV London





All the occupants of a home in Glencoe were able to escape after a blaze broke out Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters in Glencoe and Wardsville were called to McKellar Street in the town southwest of London around 4 p.m.

The fire at the two-storey home appears to have been extinguished in less than an hour.

Fire officials would not provide comment, but there were no serious injuries.