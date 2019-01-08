Featured
Watermain break causes traffic headaches on major route into downtown
A road closed sign is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 8:31AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 12:17PM EST
Oxford Street, one of the main routes into the downtown, was closed between Richmond Street and Talbot Street Tuesday morning due to a watermain break.
City officials say the break happened Monday night and has been repaired but crews were still on sccene to fix the road on Tuesday.
There were heavy delays throughout the morning rush hour.
Before noon, the city announced one westbound lane had reopened.