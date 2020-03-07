LONDON, ONT. -- A play by former CTV London health reporter Jan Sims is on stage this weekend at TAP Centre for Creativity, ahead of International Women’s Day.

The one-act play called Weight is comprised of three scenes between three different pairs of women.

Each segment revolves around how expectations surrounding body image affect their lives.

Their complicated relationships take the audience through a video chat on opposite ends of the weight spectrum - a heated argument over parenting styles in a dance studio and a bride-to-be’s search for the perfect dress.

Each scene focuses on women’s body issues and their place in society.

On Saturday, there are shows at 2 and 8 p.m. at TAP on Dundas Street.