LONDON, ONT -- London police said an investigation resulted in four men being arrested on Friday early morning.

Police said at approx. 5:00 a.m. a citizen advised police of a social media post created locally which involved two men and multiple weapons.

In response, several officers investigated and attended a hotel in the city’s South end.

As a result 4 men were arrested and the following items were seized:

• Replica hand gun

• Brass knuckles

• Prohibit flick knife and various other knifes

• Fentanyl and a variety of other drugs

At this time all suspects are in police custody, as such they do not pose any risk to public safety.

This investigation is on-going and further details will be made public once the investigation is finalized.