LONDON, ONT -- Thomas Rutherford, 31, of Ingersoll has been missing for more than two weeks, and now provincial police say the Major Crime Unit has joined the investigation because they "can't rule out foul play."

There has been little sign of Rutherford since he was last seen on Dec. 3 around 7 p.m.

Provincial police say that all leads are being investigated by the OPP Major Crime Unit, along with the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

An OPP spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the investigation is ongoing.

"At this time, we can't rule out foul play, which is why Major Crimes and CIB are involved," said Const. Patti Cote.

Rutherford is described as:

White

Approximately six feet tall

Weighing 165 pounds

Short brown hair

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black and yellow Point Zero coat, a black Bench sweater, blue jeans and Air Walk shoes.

If anyone has any information of his whereabouts they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.