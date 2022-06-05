'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Speaking at an emotional march in London, Ont., marking the one-year anniversary of a deadly attack on a Muslim family, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told those gathered that Islamophobia is “an attack on all Canadians.”
The prime minster participated in a number of community on events Sunday, which began with a roundtable discussion with students at Oakridge Secondary School in the early afternoon.
Trudeau was later joined by London Mayor Ed Holder, Afzaal family members and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, and were in attendance for a rally that began later that day.
Holder introduced Trudeau, who then took the stage outside Oakridge Secondary School to a crowd of approximately 2,000 people to talk about the memories of the Afzaal family and the dangers of Islamophobia.
Trudeau said that millions of Canadians face microaggressions and racism daily in Canada, adding that the siutation must change. He said his government has taken action to address racism in Canada, but there is still work that needs to be done.
“We need to be there to clearly say this is unacceptable, this is wrong,” he said. “We also need to act.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stage at Oakridge Secondary School to speak ahead of a march to the London Muslim Mosque on June 5, 2022 in honour of the Afzaal family. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)During the speech, Trudeau said it sent a strong message to see so many people in attendance at the rally, and that Canada’s diversity and openness is what makes Canada great.
"We are all with you. We are all Muslims in Canada. We are all Afzaal family members in Canada," Trudeau added.
Trudeau also spoke to the harm and divisiveness of disinformation, and said it’s up to everyone to speak up and call it out. He said that words matter because they lead to action, and action is what lead to thousands of people gathering in London Sunday for the Afzaal family.
“Words matter,” Trudeau said. “Words continue to matter.”
Following the conclusion of the speeches, there will be community-led march through the streets of London, beginning at Oakridge Secondary School and culminating at the London Muslim Mosque.
An estimated 2,000 people are in attendance at a rally at Oakridge Secondary School meant to honour the Afzaal family on June 5, 2022. (Nick Paparella/CTV News London)According to the City of London, there will be traffic impacts on Sunday ahead of the march.
Oxford Street between Hyde Park Road and Wonderland Road is now closed. There will also be no parking available at the school.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, died after police say they were deliberately hit by a truck during an evening walk on June 6, 2021, in London.
The family's nine-year-old boy was seriously injured, but survived.
A 21-year-old man faces four counts of first-degree murder in what police say was allegedly an attack motivated by hate. The case has not yet gone to trial.
— With files from The Canadian Press
This is a developing story…
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen makes surprise appearance on final day of Platinum Jubilee
In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
Christopher Pratt, prominent Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86
Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag, has died at 86.
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Canada-Panama soccer match cancelled, equal pay in dispute
Sunday's friendly soccer game between Canada and Panama in Vancouver has been cancelled amid ongoing contract disputes, according to a report.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
Kitchener
-
Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
-
Ontario election, handgun spike, cat returns home: Top stories of the week
The results of the Ontario election, a spike in handgun purchases, and declining home sale prices in the area round out the top stories of the week.
-
Gunshot reports prompts police response in Kitchener
A report of gunshots has prompted an early morning police response near Kitchener's Chicopee neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
'Art in the Park' headlines unofficial start to Windsor’s festival and events season
People are turning out by the thousands for a weekend of festivals and events in Windsor-Essex, feeding a thirst that has gone largely unquenched over the past two years.
-
Pride crosswalk unveiled outside LaSalle supermarket may keep LGBTQ youth close to home, says 'Run for Rocky' founder
When Zehrs cashier Brenda Bot-Drake visited Kincardine, Ont. almost two years ago and noticed the small municipality of less than 12,000 people celebrating Pride, she asked herself one question. Why can't LaSalle — which has a population of about 30,000 — do the same?
-
LaSalle woman's luxury picnic business idea leads to partnership with Essex County winery
What started as a simple business idea by a LaSalle, Ont. woman has led to a collaboration with a local winery.
Barrie
-
Exchange program sees Orillia Scouts sharing and learning different ways of life
The second part of an exchange program of young Scouts got underway Sunday as 15 young boys and girls from a remote Nunavut community arrived in Orillia.
-
Hundreds turn out for return of Barrie's Lobsterfest
After a two-year absence, hundreds gathered for a fish-filled dinner Saturday as Barrie's annual Lobsterfest returned.
-
Barrie man growing reputation on international weightlifting stage
A Barrie man is developing a solid reputation on the world's weightlifting stage with only a few years of experience.
Northern Ontario
-
Sports for Kids Timmins ready to accept fall applications
Colleen Landers says young people should be active. The president of Sports for Kids Timmins is happy to see an increase in the number of applicants for financial assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Crash north of Webbwood on Saturday evening kills passenger
A 24-year-old resident of Espanola was killed Saturday evening following a motor vehicle collision.
-
Timmins balloon base expanding to allow more scientists on site
The Stratospheric Balloon Base in Timmins is preparing to expand at the Victor M. Power Airport.
Ottawa
-
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA | The CHEO Telethon is underway on CTV Ottawa
Tune in to the 39th CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa until 7 p.m. You can call 613-730-CHEO (2436) or toll free at 1-833-744-2436 to donate.
-
Bylaw Services orders Ottawa family to move Little Library away from the curb
An Ottawa woman says it was a "sad day" when Bylaw Services told her to move her Little Library back from the curb on her front lawn or risk being charged.
-
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Toronto
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial ask questions related to consent
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard asked more questions related to consent Sunday as deliberations continued for a sixth day.
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
Montreal
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
-
175,000 tons of electronics have been recycled in Quebec in 10 years
More than 175,000 tons: that's the amount of waste Quebec Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA-Quebec) spokesperson Martin Carli said the organization recycled in a decade on the occasion of the organization's 10th anniversary and World Environment Day.
-
Quebec Premier confirms another sovereigntist candidate for fall election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has named another sovereigntist who will carry his party’s banner in the fall election.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
-
American team returning to Atlantic waters to continue research on great white sharks
For the past four years, Ocearch researchers have been tagging and tracking great white sharks off the coast of Nova Scotia, and they're returning this year to continue their work.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after man dies while swimming at Three Mile Lake
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a 31-year-old man died while swimming at Three Mile Lake in Windsor Junction, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
'A tremendous day': Pride celebrations sweep through downtown Winnipeg
The Pride celebration swept through Downtown Winnipeg Sunday as thousands of people marched in the parade – a reminder for many of how far the province has come and how far it still needs to go.
-
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.
-
Turning to the great outdoors for food; foraging community sees resurgence in Manitoba
There's a foraging boom in Manitoba as more and more residents are turning to the great outdoors to find their food.
Calgary
-
Calgary's annual stairclimb event has a different look for in-person return
While there weren't any stairs involved in this year's annual stairclimb event, featuring Calgary's first responders, there were plenty of donations to a worthy cause anyway.
-
Lilac Festival is back in Calgary featuring vendors and live music
Thousands of people have descended onto downtown Calgary to take in the Lilac Festival, that is back after a couple year hiatus.
-
Jarome Iginla's daughter Jade arrives on international hockey stage
Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is among the 23 women representing Canada at the world under-18 championship starting Monday in Madison and Middleton, Wis.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 300 Afghan refugees arrive to their new home in Edmonton
Another 298 Afghan refugees arrived in Edmonton Saturday morning, marking the first group to directly land at the Edmonton International Airport.
-
Canada-Panama soccer match cancelled, equal pay in dispute
Sunday's friendly soccer game between Canada and Panama in Vancouver has been cancelled amid ongoing contract disputes, according to a report.
-
Evander Kane to have hearing for hit on Avs' Nazem Kadri
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday following his hit on Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Vancouver
-
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
-
Canada-Panama soccer match cancelled, equal pay in dispute
Sunday's friendly soccer game between Canada and Panama in Vancouver has been cancelled amid ongoing contract disputes, according to a report.
-
Man dies after East Vancouver stabbing
A stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning has left one man dead, according to the Vancouver Police Department.