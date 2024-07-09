WANTED: St. Thomas police identify suspect in relation to homicide investigation

St. Thomas police have identified a person being sought in relation to an arson and an active homicide investigation.

Keegan Harvey, 20, is wanted for one count of arson – disregard for human life, and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

On the morning of July 3, police were called to the area of Hiawatha Street and Curtis Street for reports of a house fire.

First responders found a victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transported to the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim has been identified as Victoria Dill, 40, of St. Thomas.

Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation or the whereabouts of Keegan Harvey, to contact the Criminal Investigations Branch at the St. Thomas Police Service 519-631-1224 or by submitting an anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).