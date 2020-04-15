MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Provincial police are asking for public help to locate a 36-year-old Norfolk County man wanted on a number of charges.

Nicholas Christopher Sawadski is wanted in connection with an incident at Peel Street address in Simcoe.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of:

escape lawful custody

theft of motor vehicle

mischief under $5,000

dangerous operation

flight from peace officer

operation while prohibited

fail to comply with probation order

two counts of fail to comply with release order

He is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, 155 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be travelling to the London or Brantford area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or your nearest police authority or to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

Police advise people not to approach or interact with him.