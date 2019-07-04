

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for an Edmonton man who allegedly touched a 12-year-old girl inappropriately.

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Wonderland Road North near Sherwood Forest Mall.

The girl was reportedly near the mall when she was approached by a man who began talking to her before walking with her for a short distance and touching her inappropriately.

She then ran home and police were contacted. The girl was not injured.

On Friday, police announced that Moses Wal, 49, of Edmonton has been charged by warrant with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and invitation to sexual touching to a person under the age of 16.

Police think the suspect baorded a flight to Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.