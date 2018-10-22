

Voting has been extended all Grey-Bruce municipalities that used Dominion Voting Systems.

The voting platform “crashed” Monday evening.

People couldn't vote because the system timed out.

It looks like the problem impacted results for all Grey-Bruce communities, aside from South Bruce Peninsula, Arran-Elderslie and Chatsworth, who all used mail in ballots.

These communities have had voting extended until Tuesday at 8 p.m: West Grey, Hanover, South Bruce, Owen Sound, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, Northern Bruce Peninsula, Huron-Kinloss, and Grey Highlands.