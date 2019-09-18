They’re figure skating legends, icons, and to many they’re heroes, but for Londoners some would simply call them “ours.” After a historic career Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are stepping away from the sport.

In an emotional video posted to tweet the pair announced that after the Rock the Rink Tour they would be hanging up the skates.

“People showed up, they supported us, year after year, over a 22 year career. We feel like the most fortunate kids in Canada still,” said Moir.

The pair is the most decorated Canadian ice dance team of all time and the most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time.

They won the gold medal in 2010 and 2018 after an amazing comeback. They also won silver in 2014 to go along with three World Champion titles, three Four Continents champion titles, and eight Canadian National titles.

Following their win in 2018 there was widespread speculation that the pair would be retiring, but Tuesday night’s video was the first official confirmation.

“We’re in such good hands in Canada,” said Virtue, “the next generation of skaters is going to blaze new trails, break all of our records, and we can’t wait to cheer them on.”