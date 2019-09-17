Western has announced a list of seven individuals to receive honorary degrees this fall and among them are ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Also being honoured is Mina J. Bissell, Donald Franklin Gerson, Max Tibor Eisen, Tim David Hockey, and Anita Gaffney Misener.

Virtue and Moir are being recognized for their accomplishments in ice dancing including being the first pair from North America to win the gold medal, and on home ice.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday October 23rd.