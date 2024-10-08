Fire Prevention Week focuses on smoke alarms
During Fire Prevention Week, fire departments across the country are trying to prevent more deaths with the proper use of smoke alarms.
In the first nine months of the year, there have been 85 fire-related deaths in Ontario. London Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland said in some cases, working smoke alarms would have helped.
“To put it simply, smoke alarms save lives,” said Loveland. “You should have at least one smoke alarm installed on each floor of your home.”
He added that even if you have smoke alarms, they may have to be replaced, “They really should be changed every 10 years to make sure they work properly.”
Loveland said Fire Prevention Week is also a reminder to change the battery in your smoke alarm, which should be done twice a year, whenever you change your clock.
This fall, the time will ‘fall back’ on Nov. 3.
“We just want to prevent as many tragedies as possible,” added Loveland.
