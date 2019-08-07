

The first celebration in a day of honours for award-winning ice dancing team Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue is complete.

The Olympic champions are being recognized with hometown plaques from Canada’s Walk of Fame for their 2018 induction.

For Moir, coming back to his hometown of Ilderton, Ont. to celebrate with his new fiancee, family, friends and the pair’s French coaches, is a highlight among the many accolades he’s received alongside Virtue.

The Ilderton Arena was filled to overcapacity as Moir spoke of the commitment and support of the villagers over the years.

Through the Walk of Fame, he announced a $10,000 donation to the local Lions Club. His Walk of Fame plaque will be placed in Ilderton’s Heritage Park in the coming months for all to see.

Virtue’s hometown plaque will be unveiled at Museum London Thursday afternoon starting at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public.

In a post-event news event, both skaters again played down the likelihood of them returning to the ice for the next Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2020. But neither would completely rule it out.

Virtue and Moir were 2010 and 2018 Olympic ice dancing champions, as well as four-time world champions, the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.