Charges laid after crash near Western University last month

A London man has been charged following a crash in the city last month.

A 20 year old is charged with two counts of fail or refusal to comply with demand made by peace officer cause bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation cause bodily harm and transport cannabis.

The charges stem from a crash on Sept. 12. where a pedestrian was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash near the Western University gates on Richmond Street. A 29-year-old man, the driver of one of the vehicles was also sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to London police, the pedestrian has since been discharged from hospital.

Richmond Street was closed to traffic between Epworth Avenue and Huron Street for most of the day while crews worked to restore powerlines that were struck during the crash.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a crash on Richmond Street near Western University on Sept. 12, 2024. (Source: Submitted)