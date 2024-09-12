Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after overnight crash near Western
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent two car crash near the Western University gates on Richmond Street north early Thursday morning.
London police say it happened on Richmond near Epworth Avenue about 2:30 a.m., a time of night when traffic is typically minimal.
“With increased presence with the students, and you know university and college back in play, there is certainly more vehicular traffic throughout the city. There’s a number of times a day where there could be more or less traffic,” explained London Police Const. Matt Dawson.
A 20-year-old male pedestrian is fighting for his life in hospital, while a 29-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Hydro crews have been working to restore a hydro pole that was smashed in two from the impact of the crash, which left hundreds of households in the immediate area without power.
Richmond has been closed to traffic between Epworth Avenue and Huron Street in both directions for much of Thursday, with side-streets absorbing the detoured traffic.
Crews on the scene following an early morning collision on Richmond Street, September 12, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
Neighbour Nate Johnston told CTV News cars speeding up and down Richmond at night has long been a concern.
“You know there’s actually a lot of street racing at night,” he said. “We hear people revving their engines way too hard, all the time. I don’t know if anything’s being done about it, but I hope something will be after this because clearly speed’s an issue,” said Johnston.
Student Nathan Eknovitz also expressed concerns about vehicle speeds.
“There’s not usually a lot of traffic at night but people like to speed down the road, down our street a lot of the time,” he said.
(Source: London Fire Service)
Traffic tie-ups were already a concern in the area, with Western closing several access points to the university including the Richmond Street Gates due to striking CUPE workers.
“A little annoying, because I was trying to drive through to get to the lights, but I couldn’t, so I had to drive all the way around,” said student Alan Birarov.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont. Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
TIFF pauses screenings of documentary about Russian soldiers due to 'significant threats'
The Toronto Film Festival says it has been forced to pause the screenings of a documentary about Russian soldiers this weekend, citing 'significant threats to festival operations and public safety.'
BREAKING Trump says there won't be a third presidential debate
Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that there would not be a third presidential debate.
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
'Keep your bags packed': Consul general grilled over $9M NYC condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
This Italian lawyer says he thought he was buying a regular print of Churchill, not the 'mythical' stolen portrait
When Nicola Cassinelli, Italian lawyer and occasional art collector, bid on a portrait of the late U.K. prime minister Winston Churchill, he says, he didn't know it would land him in the centre of an international criminal investigation.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
TIFF goes 'Behind the Masks' with world premiere of Indigenous film
Being on a red carpet is a dream for most. For Neil Diamond and Joanne Robertson, it has become a reality with the premiere of their film: So Surreal: Behind The Masks.
3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask.; few details available
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.