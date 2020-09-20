LONDON, ONT -- The Forest City London Music Awards (FCLMA) was strictly virtual for the first time in its history.

The entire week of music and seminars was all online and broadcast on the FCLMA Facebook page.

“The numbers are doing very, very well,” says the chair at FCLMA, Mario Circelli.

“In respect to the award show, our views are over 10,000.”

Over the course of several days as part of London’s music week, 27 award winners were crowned.

Categories included world music, rock, electronic and jazz among others.

The winning artists are nominated and chosen by fan votes. “We were really encouraged because over 37,000 votes were cast,” says Circelli.

Canadian comedian Steve Patterson was a host for the show.

Some artists already won in their category during previous award streams, including Lorraine Klassen, winner for world music and Texas King, winner of the rock category.

“It was nice to see Lorraine win the award for world music,” says Circelli.

"Although the category in rock was just loaded with incredible talents, London favourites Texas King came out on top.”

The gala not only showcased music but included panel discussions and seminars.

You can catch the final award ceremony on the Forest City London Music Awards Facebook page.