LONDON, ONT. -- As the province’s Special Investigations Unit continues to look into Thursday’s police pursuit and crash that sent three suspects to hospital, a video shot prior to the crash has surfaced.

Michelle Stevens was out for a walk near the public library on Jalna Boulevard when she heard smashing and screaming as construction workers confronted two men who were allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot.

“One guy had a knife and another guy had a sledge hammer and that's when I got really scared and realized I need to film all of this,” said Stevens. “It seemed like they were under the influence of either alcohol or drugs or both. I was just really scared when I saw the knife.”

London police were called and the suspects took off in what is believed to be a stolen GMC pickup.

“Police came probably about 45 seconds later and we were pointing that way, that way, go get them,” said Stevens.

The pickup eventually ended up in a ditch off White Oaks Road with three people being sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident ended in London but it all started in Strathroy-Caradoc earlier on Thursday when two men robbed the LCBO.

“Upon leaving the store the men were challenged by an employee about paying for the items and the one male brandished a knife and then the two left,” said Mark Campbell, the police chief for Strathroy-Caradoc.

So far there is no word on any charges and no names have been released.

Stevens remains shaken up, “It's a little nerve-racking to know that that could happen at 2 o'clock in the middle of the day.”