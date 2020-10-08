LONDON, ONT -- A police pursuit in London ended Thursday afternoon with a suspect vehicle crashing.

The area of White Oaks Road near Westminster Drive was closed to traffic after the crash.

Initial reports indicate an older-model GMC pick-up believed to be involved in the robbery of an LCBO in Strathroy earlier in the day, was identified by London police in a parking lot near Wellington Road and Bradley Avenue.

“London Police responded to a report of a possible robbery in progress in the 1100 block of Jalna Blvd at approximately 2 p.m. today. While officers were on their way information was received that the suspect vehicle had fled the scene,” Const. Sandasha Bough said.

Officers approached and the suspect vehicle fled, colliding with a police cruiser.

“Three people were transported to hospital by paramedic services. Their injuries right now are unknown,” Bough said.

No names have been released and the SIU is investigating.