St. Thomas man hits police cruiser with stolen car
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:38PM EST
Police cruiser - December 31, 2019 (Source: St. Thomas Police)
LONDON, ONTARIO -- A 23 year old St. Thomas man is facing a number of charges after allegedly ramming into a police cruiser early Tuesday morning.
Police say an officer on patrol tried to pull over the suspect around 1:30am Tuesday.
According to police, the officer blocked the suspect’s pick-up truck when he pulled into a driveway.
Police say the man proceeded to put the truck into reverse hitting the cruiser.
The suspect then drove across the lawn which began a high speed chase.
Once a spike belt was deployed, the suspect fled on foot.
Police apprehended the suspect and he has since been arrested.