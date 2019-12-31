LONDON, ONTARIO -- A 23 year old St. Thomas man is facing a number of charges after allegedly ramming into a police cruiser early Tuesday morning.

Police say an officer on patrol tried to pull over the suspect around 1:30am Tuesday.

According to police, the officer blocked the suspect’s pick-up truck when he pulled into a driveway.

Police say the man proceeded to put the truck into reverse hitting the cruiser.

The suspect then drove across the lawn which began a high speed chase.

Once a spike belt was deployed, the suspect fled on foot.

Police apprehended the suspect and he has since been arrested.