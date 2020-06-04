LONDON, ONT. -- Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after crashing a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser.

A 20-year-old London man is facing charges, including dangerous operation and failing to stop for police.

The suspect allegedly stole the vehicle from a parking lot of a fast food restaurant located on Oxford Street East around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the stolen car was located by it’s co-owner, who was travelling through downtown just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. He noticed the Ford Focus travelling westbound on Oxford Street at Talbot Street, and contacted his partner who was at work.

She confirmed that their vehicle was no longer in the parking lot of her place of work.

The woman contacted police to report the vehicle stolen, while the man continued to follow the car, and contacted police to provide updates.

Officers attended the area of Sanatorium Road and Riverside Drive, where they located the stolen vehicle, and attempted to stop the suspect at Commissioners Road West and Reynolds Road.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to drive around the cruiser, and struck the front of one of the police vehicles. The stolen vehicle then struck the curb of the roadway and stopped. The driver was arrested.

Police say the cruiser sustained approximately $15,000 in damages as a result of the collision. There were no injuries reported.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Aug. 25.