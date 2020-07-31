LONDON, ONT -- London police say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a collision involving a police cruiser that left a woman with serious injuries.

The collision occurred around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Adelaide Street and Nelson Street.

Photos sent to CTV News London show a police cruiser with significant front-end damage and air bags deployed in the lot of the East End Garage.

Next to the cruiser is a black sedan also with significant front-end damage.

The pictures appear to show some minor damage to a minivan parked at the automotive repair shop.

It is unclear what led to the collision, however the female driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries while the police officer suffered minor injuries.

London Police say they are unable to provide further details as it is now an SIU investigation.