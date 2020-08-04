LONDON, ONT -- Provincial Police in Norfolk County are on the lookout for a suspect after a person was sexually assaulted while accepting a ride home.

Police have not provided an age or gender of the victim but said that they were sitting on the curb of Norfolk Street South in Simcoe, Ont. when they were approached by a man in an SUV.

The man offered the victim a ride home which they accepted.

From there they were taken to an address on South Drive where the victim was assaulted while still in the vehicle.

According to police they were able to escape at which point officers were contacted.

Police are looking for a Black male with a Jamaican accent, possibly in his late 20s or early 30s. The suspect had a very distinctive thick, black beard which was covering his cheeks and was wearing a dark shirt and pajama pants.

The vehicle is described as a gold coloured SUV with beige leather interior with a large console/arm rest in the middle of the seats. The SUV was missing the rear passenger seat and the model was a 6 to 7 passenger SUV.

If anyone has any information that can identify the suspect or vehicle involved, they are being asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.