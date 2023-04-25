Victim of southeast London, Ont. crash remembered by colleagues

The 62-year-old woman who was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed into her truck earlier this month is being remembered as a friendly and hardworking person.

On April 19 at approximately 2:30 a.m., 62-year-old Colleen Slota was killed when her truck was struck by a stolen vehicle in the area of Adelaide Street and Thompson Road.

Slota was employed with the London Hospital Linen Service as a truck driver for 10 years.

Her colleagues describe her as friendly and hardworking, and she was known as an avid gardener.

According to London police the suspect vehicle was reported stolen.

Three people have since been charged in connection to the incident, including 38-year-old Shawn Tinning of London. He faces the more serious charge of criminal negligence causing death.

Tinning will appear in bail court on Tuesday.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the case.