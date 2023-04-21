Charges laid in connection to crash that killed woman in southeast London, Ont.

Two men and one woman have been charged after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen pickup truck on Wednesday, resulting in a crash that killed a 62-year-old woman.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), shortly after 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police located a stolen pickup in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled from police and officers later located the pickup in the area of Adelaide Street and Thompson Road, where it had collided with another vehicle.

An occupant in the uninvolved civilian vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, and has since been identified as 62-year-old Colleen Slota of St. Thomas, Ont.

Officers later located a woman allegedly involved in the incident, and she was taken into custody by members of the LPS Uniformed Division.

The SIU is investigating after a suspected stolen vehicle crashed with another vehicle in London on April 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

As a result of this investigation, three individuals have been arrested and charged with the following offences.

Shawn Tinning, 38, of London has been charged with:

Causing death by criminal negligence

Fail to stop at scene of accident causing death

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Jason Albert MacDonald, 49, of London has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Josey-Ann Alisha Morris, 40, of London has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Morris and MacDonald have upcoming court dates on May 31, while Tinning remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court on April 25.

As a result of the incident, the province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate, and their investigation is ongoing.