LONDON, ONTARIO -- Flags fly at half staff at the Alvinston fire hall and the uniform of Tanner Redick is draped over the front of a fire engine as a memorial.

“We are deeply saddened to lose one of our own,” Brooke Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page this morning.

The 20 year old was killed Friday morning when his vehicle collided with a combine on Petrolia Line in Lambton county. Redick was a volunteer firefighter with the municipality of Brooke-Alvinston and was recently hired full-time by Six Nations Fire.

“ No words can adequately convey how our fire service family is feeling at this moment in time but we are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Six Nations Firefighter Tanner Redick while he was home visiting family & friends in Alvinston,” said Matthew Miller, Six Nations fire chief said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Tanners family, friends and the Brooke Fire Rescue department.”

A debrief team has been brought into the Alvinston fire hall today to help the firefighters who responded to the crash deal with the grief.