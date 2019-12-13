LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton County OPP are investigating after a driver was killed in a collision involving farm equipment east of Petrolia, Ont. on Friday.

Emergency crews responed to the scene on Petrolia Line between Inwood Road and Nauvoo Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police say a motor vehicle and a combine were involved in a collision that left the driver of the vehicle dead.

The name of the driver is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours for the police investigation.