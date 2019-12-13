ELGIN COUNTY, ONT. -- The driver of an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision with a transport truck northwest of St. Thomas.

The collision happened in front of the North Star Windows and Doors plant on Highway 3, between Ron McNeil Line and Sunset Drive.

Elgin County OPP Const. Adam Crewdson says the vehicles were driving in opposite directions, “What I can tell you is an eastbound tractor-trailer and a westbound SUV collided.”

The heavily damaged SUV ended up on its side in the southern ditch of Highway 3 and the transport came to rest in the northern ditch.

A grey sedan, that was not involved in the collision, lost control going through the accident debris and came to rest in the south ditch as well.

Crewdson says the driver of the truck and the driver of the sedan were both uninjured.

The deceased driver has been identified as 36-year-old Timothy Regnier of London, Ont.

Crewdson says the highway is expected to be closed for much of the day, “Our technical collision investigators are going to continue this investigation and be able to piece together exactly why this happened."

Crewdson says there were a high number of serious collisions throughout Friday morning, including a “significant” crash near Aylmer.

In that case, a pickup lost control and hit a hydro pole before rolling over on Imperial Road between John Wise Line and Conservation Line.

The driver, a 19-year-old Aylmer man, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious head trauma, but the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

That road was expected to remain closed for several hours as Hydro One crews dealt with the damaged pole.