Veltman sentencing date to be decided today

A sentencing date will be decided Friday for convicted killer Nathaniel Veltman.

Court is expecting to hear at least a dozen victim impact statements.

It’s not clear how many statements will be read in–person by those impacted or read into court.

Veltman was found guilty last month of killing five members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.

Justice Renee Pomerance must also decide whether or not Veltman’s actions were an act of terror.