Veltman sentencing date to be decided today

Nathaniel Veltman, whose crimes sparked national calls to combat Islamophobia, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a jury deliberated for roughly five hours. Justice Renee Pomerance, left to right, Veltman, and Crown Prosecutor Kim Johnson are seen as the verdict is read in the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont., in a courtroom sketch made on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould) Nathaniel Veltman, whose crimes sparked national calls to combat Islamophobia, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a jury deliberated for roughly five hours. Justice Renee Pomerance, left to right, Veltman, and Crown Prosecutor Kim Johnson are seen as the verdict is read in the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont., in a courtroom sketch made on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould)

A sentencing date will be decided Friday for convicted killer Nathaniel Veltman.

Court is expecting to hear at least a dozen victim impact statements.

It’s not clear how many statements will be read in–person by those impacted or read into court.

Veltman was found guilty last month of killing five members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.

Justice Renee Pomerance must also decide whether or not Veltman’s actions were an act of terror.

