Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 9
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
The Crown’s case continued on Monday as the jury in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial heard testimony from a London Police Service detective who interviewed the accused in the hours after the attack.
Here’s what you need to know going into Tuesday.
WHAT HAPPENED ON MONDAY?
New video evidence was released on Monday at the request of defence lawyer Christopher Hicks, which depicted Veltman’s progress through the London Police Service Headquarters in the first 24 hours after his arrest.
Det. Micha Bourdeau, who interviewed Veltman after the attack, continued with his second day of testimony.
Veltman told the officer that following the crash, “I had a huge sense of relief...okay I did it, it’s over, I’m going to jail.”
In the interview, he told Bourdeau that he isn’t a white supremacist but rather someone who believes in nationalism, and said, “White people have the right to exist and we don’t have to give everything to foreigners,” he said.
Veltman said he didn’t have many friends and added, “I’ve prepared myself to spend the rest of my life in jail to send this message.”
When asked if he knew the Afzaal family Veltman said, “I can’t confirm or deny.”
During cross-examination Veltman’s lawyer Christopher Hicks argued that the accused hadn’t slept on the night of the recorded police interview and that he hadn’t had much to eat. However, the jury heard the officer offered food to the accused several times.
Hicks also suggested Bourdeau conducted the police interview at 1 a.m. in an attempt to "take advantage of Mr. Veltman" and questioned the urgency of the timing of the interview.
In response, Bourdeau disagreed and testified, “Our city has never seen anything like this before. I would venture to say we didn’t know what we were dealing with. We didn’t know if there was further danger to the public.”
After Hicks alluded to alleged mistreatment by London police, Justice Renee Pomerance asked the jury to leave and to return Tuesday.
WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON TUESDAY?
London Police Service Det. Micha Bourdeau is expected to continue with his testimony and the Crown is expected to continue its case on Tuesday.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
Opening statements were made at the Windsor Superior Courthouse on Sept. 5.
Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh presented the jury with the evidence the Crown intends to call, in which Veltman intentionally drove his pickup truck into the Afzaal family “because they were Muslims.”
“I was planning on killing,” Veltman told police, according to Shaikh. “I knew what I did. I don’t regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism.”
The first witnesses to take the stand were an Afzaal family member who told the jury his family was “peace loving” and a forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service who seized and edited surveillance videos as part of the investigation.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
On Sept. 11, a cab driver and 9-1-1 dispatcher took the stand for the prosecution, while two videos and a 9-1-1 call were played for the jury.
In the first video, a heavily damaged black pickup truck entered a London shopping centre moments after a family of five was run down.
The defence has acknowledged the driver of the truck was Nathaniel Veltman.
In the second video, Veltman was seen pulling up beside a taxi cab. The jury heard the cab driver testify that the black pickup truck driver said to him, “Call the cops” followed by “I just hit someone. I just killed someone.”
When a 9-1-1 dispatcher asked for his name, the truck driver responded “Nate Veltman.” In the call with the dispatcher, Veltman said “It was me, it was me that did it. Come arrest me,” and when asked if he was injured replied, “No, I did it on purpose.”
Minutes later, London police arrived on scene, Veltman exited the truck, put his hands on his head and got to his knees to be arrested by two officers.
Testimony continued on Sept. 13 in which witness Lindsay Marshall told the jury she heard “an engine rev,” drive through the intersection at Hyde Park Road, go up onto the sidewalk and drive into either a “mailbox or a sign.”
It wasn’t until an officer arrived on scene Marshall realized it was a person she saw thrown 30 to 40 feet in the air.
In the days after, the jury watched four hours of surveillance video of Veltman’s movements inside the headquarters of the London Police Service following his arrest. In the video, Veltman was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a cross on it, pants no shoes on, and was not handcuffed. An officer described him as “cooperative” during his arrest.
On Sept. 14, the jury was shown nearby surveillance video that depicted the moments leading up to the crash. The video depicts the Afzaal family walking near the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road on June 6, 2021.
A black pickup truck is seen travelling north on Hyde Park Road while the family of five stand near the intersection. The court has previously heard that the pickup truck then made a U-turn and seconds later, the truck was seen speeding southbound in the direction of the family.
The video was edited by the court to stop before the moment of impact.
In the final day of week two, the jury watched surveillance videos on Sept. 15 of Veltman’s interview with police after the attack.
Veltman told police he became interested in politics during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and told police, “That’s the moment I discovered the media was dishonest...I went right down the rabbit hole.” He later said he felt like he was in jail and going insane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jury heard Veltman tell police he did not regret doing what he did and claimed it was revenge for crimes he believed were committed by Muslims. He acknowledged that he killed four members of the Afzaal family by crashing into them, and knew they were Muslim based on the clothes they were wearing.
“I decided this is it, I’m going to commit a terrorist attack...I wanted to give Muslims a taste of their own medicine,” he told police.
WHAT ELSE DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE TRIAL?
The trial got underway on Sept. 5 in which members of the jury were selected over a two-day process. In all, 14 jurors, consisting of eight men and six women, and two alternates were selected.
Last year, Justice Renee Pomerance moved the trial from London to Windsor.
On Sept. 8, it was determined that after some “intense negotiations,” the number of witnesses expected to by the Crown ended up being cut down.
It’s estimated that the trial will now take approximately eight weeks.
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
India expels Canadian diplomat after Canada links Indian agents to Sikh leader death
India struck back at Canada early Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked agents of India's government to the shooting death of a Sikh leader near Vancouver.
Transgender rights in Canada deeply divide voters as study suggests most still believe in only two genders
As more Canadians are faced with the evolving nature of gender identity, gaps in the ways different groups view the subject are growing, according to a recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute.
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
IN HER OWN WORDS Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected
Authorities have found a debris field from an F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety.
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia's top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power.
Stainless steel children's cups recalled due to presence of lead: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s cups after lead was found in them.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
'A lot of work to do': MPs kick off fall sitting with maintained focus on affordability
Affordability was the main issue of the spring, the summer, and is now set to remain the focus this autumn as members of Parliament returned from their ridings to Ottawa to kick off the fall sitting on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Musicians blindsided by K-W Symphony’s cancellation of upcoming season
More than 50 musicians are out of work after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
-
Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian and driver suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.
-
Police investigate weapons incident in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident in the area of Elgin Street North and Northview Heights Drive in Cambridge.
Windsor
-
Unifor extends bargaining deadline with Ford Motor Company
Unifor is extending negotiations with Ford Motor Company for another 24 hours receiving a “substantive offer” just minutes before the strike deadline, according to an update from the union.
-
One arrested in east Windsor stabbing
Windsor police say a man was transported to the hospital after he was found with multiple stab wounds Monday afternoon.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 9
The Crown’s case continued on Monday as the jury in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial heard testimony from a London Police Service detective who interviewed the accused in the hours after the attack. Here’s what you need to know going into Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Bradford honours fallen South Simcoe officer Devon Northrup
While his life was snatched in an instant, his name will forever live on in the town where he began his dream career.
-
Lithium battery sparks Innisfil house fire causing $500,000 damage
Officials say a lithium battery left on a back deck sparked a fire at an Innisfil house over the weekend, causing half a million dollars in damages.
-
Trial underway for supervisor charged with criminal negligence in deadly 2020 dump truck crash
Three years ago, on Sept. 22, 2020, Denis Garant died when the dump truck he was driving lost control and crashed into a tree near Alliston, and now the man the Crown alleges was his supervisor at the time, is on trial, accused of criminal negligence causing death.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman taken to hospital following downtown Sudbury attack
Greater Sudbury Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Sudbury early Monday evening.
-
Stainless steel children's cups recalled due to presence of lead: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s cups after lead was found in them.
-
Double fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17
Two people have died and two others are in hospital after a crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17 in northwestern Ontario on Sunday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Price at the pumps dropping Wednesday
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop Wednesday to a two-month low.
-
Don't put away the umbrella! Cloudy, rainy day ahead
A cloudy, rainy day in store for the capital Tuesday, with winds expected to gust to 40 km/h.
-
Dire financial straits for OC Transpo could spell the end for Stage 3 LRT
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says OC Transpo is facing a "worsening financial situation" that is worse than he imagined when he decided to run for mayor.
Toronto
-
'We sacrificed a lot over the pandemic:' Former nurses at Markham-Stouffville Hospital call for retro pay
Former non-unionized employees at another GTA hospital are speaking out after they say they have been denied retro payments for time worked during the pandemic.
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
12-year-old girl charged in assault of staff and student at Oshawa school
A 12-year-old girl is facing charges after multiple staff members and a student were assaulted at an Oshawa, Ont. school Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
-
Report finds that toddlers doubly disadvantaged by the Quebec system
L'Observatoire des tout-petits, supported by the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, unveiled a new report on Tuesday which highlights the difficulty of obtaining specialized health and education services for children with special needs.
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia beaches face damage from post-tropical storm Lee
Nova Scotia bills itself as Canada’s ocean playground, but after post-tropical storm Lee blasted several beaches, some of those playgrounds are in rough shape.
-
Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal facility a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45
Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
Winnipeg
-
Families of slain First Nations women disappointed by meeting with Anandasangaree
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg landfill say they were left feeling disappointed by a meeting with a Liberal cabinet minister in Ottawa.
-
Street racing leads to two-vehicle crash on Portage: Winnipeg police
Two Winnipeg drivers are facing charges after an alleged street race Sunday evening ended with a multi-car crash on Portage Avenue that left two people injured.
-
Police searching for missing 55-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 55-year-old man.
Calgary
-
Calgary teen lands lead role in new PAW Patrol movie
A Calgary teen is making his mark in the movie world, starring in a new animated feature film alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
-
Calgarians seeking justice as fraud cases drag on
Colleen Monier was 51 years old when she died of terminal brain cancer in 2011 and left her estate to be dealt with by a family friend in Jeff Borschowa.
-
Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in jail for involvement in Coutts border blockade
A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.
Edmonton
-
Smoky days, gloomy mood? How wildfire haze is affecting what Edmontonians do and feel
Alberta's capital city has been blanketed in smoke for more than 300 hours already this year – nearly three times the new normal – and with fires still burning, it's probably not over yet.
-
EPS officer who stole cash, gift cards, cigarettes can keep his job after chief loses appeal bid
Edmonton's police chief has lost a legal ruling seeking the firing of an officer who stole cash, gift cards and cigarettes while on duty.
-
Alberta updates COVID-19, RSV and influenza numbers ahead of respiratory virus season
Alberta's health minister gave a respiratory virus update on Monday as the province works to launch a new online reporting dashboard.
Vancouver
-
'Mixed feelings' in B.C.'s Sikh community after PM suggests link between Indian government, gurdwara president's killing
Leaders from B.C.’s Sikh community say they have “mixed feelings” about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Much of Peachland under evacuation alert due to out of control wildfire
Many living in Peachland in B.C.'s Okanagan are being told to be ready to leave at a moments notice as the out of control Glen Lake wildfire prompted an evacuation alert for much of the district.