Permanent funding provided to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and other hubs hopes to improve quality of life for patients on ventilators.

The hope is that the Provincial Long-Term Ventilation Strategy (LTV) will help move patients requiring specialized care out of the ICU, and closer to home, relieving pressure on ICU beds.

“Delivering care closer to home without compromising on quality and safety is always a priority and is something we consider as our teams look to make care decisions that are in the best interests of our patients,” said Ines De Campos, Director, Critical Care at LHSC. “To be an important part of advancing the Provincial Long-Term Ventilation Strategy allows us to not only better serve the patients we are caring for today, but to also make an important difference for future patients and families across Ontario. We are grateful to have been selected as one of the provincial lead hubs.”

This permanent funding expands work done during the pandemic, hoping to decrease unnecessary hospitalizations.

“Our vision within Critical Care/ICU at LHSC for the past decade has been to support an integrated and responsive system of interprofessional care,” said De Campos. “We have been working to develop a system with defined roles and processes that extend outside the walls of our intensive care units and hospital, with timely identification and transition of patients back to their communities and homes, while ensuring continued access to quality ventilator-associated care. As one of the provincial lead hubs for the LTV strategy, we are excited to advance and expand upon our vision.”