Standardised testing is a great way to see how local students measure up to provincial averages, and following the pandemic, educators had their work cut out for them getting kids back up to speed.

Recent results released by the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) for 2023-2024 standardised testing indicate that recent efforts by the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) to focus on math curriculum have been resulting in better outcomes for students.

Elementary results saw that the number of students meeting or exceeding provincial standards in writing and math in grade three have either remained consistent, or increased in the past two years – narrowing the gap between the provincial standard and local students.

Grade six students have room to improve in literacy – with 78 per cent of students meeting provincial standards in reading, and 75 per cent in writing. This is a decline as compared to 2022-2023 results, although it still meets provincial targets.

Moving forward, increased focus on literacy, as well as a continued support of multilingual students will be the key to TVDSB’s success.