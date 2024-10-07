911 having technical issues across parts of midwestern Ontario

Anyone calling 911 across parts of midwestern Ontario Monday morning may be experiencing what's being escribed as "technical difficulties."

Emergency calls through the Owen Sound Emergency Communication Centre aren't working properly, which may impact different police, fire, and EMS agencies across the region, according to emergency officials.

The 911 issues could impact agencies like, the Owen Sound Police Service, Saugeen Shores Police, West Grey Police, fire departments in parts of Huron and Perth County, and most first responders in Bruce County.

If there is a need to call 911, police said calls are still being processed within the Owen Sound Emergency Communication Centre, and partner agencies.

So far, they say no 911 call have been missed or lost, and there has been no delay.

Work to fix the issue is currently underway by Bell 911.

No restoration time has been identified.