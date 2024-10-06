'Every day is a blessing'; CIBC Run For the Cure celebrates breast cancer survivors and honours those lost to the disease

Tears were shed and emotions ran high at the 33rd annual CIBC Run for the Cure in downtown London, Ont. on Sunday.

“Being a survivor is very emotional,” said Patti Parkin, a 27-year cancer survivor. “Every day is a blessing…. We are all here to prove that there is life after breast cancer.”

Hundreds of people packed Victoria Park for the annual event, which raised funds totalling something in the neighbourhood of $300,000.

“Last year, we had over 50,000 participants across the country, and this year we're expecting even more,” said Laurie Benner of the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We really believe that profound change is possible when we do things like this, and we can really have an impact on the people that are living with cancer and beyond cancer.”

Statistics show that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“It truly has a chance of impacting someone that you know and love,” said Benner. “So just having a chance to come here and celebrate and honour and remember those that have been impacted and raise funds for an incredible cause is something that's very important.”

Taking the stage this year to share her story was Rebecca Tanti.

Supported by her daughter’s 18U team West Oxford Inferno hockey team, she called this run a day of “awareness and education.”

Breast Cancer survivor Rebecca Tanti (left) is joined by her daughter’s 18U West Oxford Inferno during the CIBC Run for the Cure (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“In 2019, I was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer at 47 years old,” said Tanti. “I had a double mastectomy with a bilateral reconstruction done. I'm also a BRCA2 carrier which is the gene so there [were] also issues with that. I started on my journey of chemotherapy, and it was 18 rounds of chemotherapy, and 30 rounds of radiation, and multiple surgeries – and here I am today, five years later, free and clear so far.”

Tanti encourages every woman to start checking their breasts regularly.

“The BRCA2 gene will need testing regularly to make sure that it hasn't come back in a different area,” said Tanti. “My biggest concern was that I pass it along to my [daughter] obviously, and we won't know until she turns 19.”

Participants either took part in a 5 km run or walk, or had the option to walk around the park for 1 km.

The most emotional part of the day came just before walk, when more than 60 survivors of breast cancer gathered in front of the stage for a massive group photo.

More than 60 breast cancer survivors gather for a photo prior to the CIBC Run for the Cure (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Among the crowd with Parkin were 15 of her teammates from the Rowbust Dragon Boat Racing team – the three-time world champions are all survivors of breast cancer.

This year's a good year, and a win for our team as there's been no survivors pass away,” said Parkin. “We have all our sisters together and we're stronger together. I enjoy coming here because of the sisterhood and being with my friends and fellow paddlers.”

Rowbust was also given the award for top women’s team at the event, raising more than $5,000.