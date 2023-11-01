Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 33
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
The jury in the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman was not in attendance on Wednesday as the judge and lawyers discussed legal matters subject to a publication ban.
Here’s what you missed.
WHAT HAPPENED ON WEDNESDAY?
The 13-member jury hearing the case against Nathaniel Veltman was not even called to Superior court on Wednesday.
Lawyers and the judge were in legal arguments in the absence of the jury. As a result, the content of the discussions are subject to a publication ban until the jury reaches a verdict.
After the trial, the media is then permitted to report details the jury didn't hear.
The case is now in the hands of the defence, which has already called Veltman to testify on his own behalf.
Since Oct. 24, Dr. Julian Gojer has been testifying for the defence about Veltman’s mental illnesses and the effect of psilocybin usage on those illnesses.
WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON THURSDAY?
The jury has been asked to return Thursday morning for the continuation of the trial.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.
Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK THREE
Testimony was heard during week three from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR
During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.
A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE
The prosecution rested its case during the fifth week of the trial after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.
A RECAP OF WEEK SIX
During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness. The court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, his upbringing and childhood, and his history of suicidal thoughts and drug use.
A RECAP OF WEEK SEVEN
During week seven the accused took the stand in his own defence and underwent cross examination by the Crown, where he admitted to running down five members of the Afzaal family with his truck.
A RECAP OF WEEK EIGHT
The accused concluded his testimony while the defence brought in their second witness, a forensic psychiatrist during the eighth week of the trial.
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could not be guaranteed if they chose to make the trip.
Schools across Ontario close in response to bomb threats; connection unclear
Schools across Ontario have responded to multiple threats over the last couple of days, prompting evacuations and investigations by local police.
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.
Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026
The federal government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026 in reaction to crunch on housing and other services, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5 per cent: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.
BREAKING Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5
Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Britney Spears' memoir a million seller after just one week since its release
Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week.
Carbon pricing in Canada: What it is, what it costs and why you get a rebate
Canada has had a national price on pollution since 2019, but the policy remains a political battleground -- and Opposition Conservatives made clear Wednesday they intend to fight the next election over it. Here is a brief overview.
Kitchener
-
'My vision will always stay strong': Embattled founder disputes claim she mishandled Indigenous group funds
The founder of an Indigenous community organization in Waterloo Region is addressing allegations she mishandled government funds.
-
Kitchener Christmas market back on after original organizer gambled away vendor deposits
A Kitchener Christmas market has been saved, days after the original organizer abruptly cancelled the event because she lost the vendor deposits through gambling.
-
SIU called to investigate stand-off in Six Nations
The Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate after a stand-off between a barricaded person and police in Six Nations of the Grand River.
Windsor
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 33
The jury in the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman was not in attendance on Wednesday as the judge and lawyers discussed legal matters subject to a publication ban. Here’s what you missed.
-
After losing her home in a fire 7 months ago, she still can't find a place to live
It's been a harrowing seven months for Laureen McGraw, living in an SUV and visiting different homeless shelters across Windsor. Since April, her search to find a comfortable place to live has gone unsuccessful — an ongoing problem she attributes to high rent prices, a packed shelter system and a lack of emergency support services in Windsor.
-
'The big lie' the focus of key witness testimony in Windsor murder trial
A key witness in a murder trial dating back to a 2018 fatal shooting in downtown Windsor resumed testimony Wednesday in Superior Court, with the defence wrapping its cross-examination in dramatic fashion.
Barrie
-
Barrie councillors consider updates to zoning bylaw amidst housing shortfall
Barrie city councillors are getting a look at some potential opportunities to increase local housing supply amidst an ongoing housing crisis.
-
Washago, Ont. family targeted with hate-motivated vandalism, threatening letter
A Washago, Ont. couple says they are victims of a hate crime after vandals spray-painted anti-Semitic words on their home and left them a threatening letter.
-
Boy, 15, hospitalized after being struck by car crossing street in Barrie on Halloween night
A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Barrie on Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.
-
'Bomb threats' target schools in northern and eastern Ont., provincial police say
A series of threats against schools in northern Ontario that started overnight has expanded into the eastern part of the province, police say.
-
Manitoulin senior killed in two-vehicle crash on the island
A senior from Manitoulin Island died and two others were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 on Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Motion coming to committee to add 3rd residential tower back to Lansdowne 2.0
A motion will be brought forward to Thursday's joint meeting of the city's finance and planning committees to add a third residential tower back to the Lansdowne 2.0 plan, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
Rural French Catholic schools in eastern Ontario evacuated after threats across province
There were some frightening moments for students and parents in eastern Ontario Wednesday, after schools in one of the local French Catholic school boards were evacuated over bomb threats.
-
Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.
Toronto
-
'Very hard to digest': Toronto man speaking out about his brother's family's apparent abduction by Hamas
Toronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.
-
'Extremely hurtful and unacceptable': Artist speaks out after ROM removed portion of exhibition that depicts Palestinian burial rituals
The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has re-instated an exhibition after the artists behind it staged an 18-hour sit-in to protest what they said amounted to censorship.
-
Expansion of private clinics likely to increase wait times in Ontario, report suggests
Ontario’s plan to allow more for-profit clinics to conduct surgeries and diagnostic procedures is likely to increase wait times rather than reduce them, a new report suggests.
Montreal
-
Man in critical condition after commercial building fire in the Village; police investigating
A serious fire at a commercial building in the Village that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition is being investigated by Montreal police.
-
'Is it going to be working tomorrow?': Montreal's new REM had 41 service interruptions since it opened
There was another REM service interruption Wednesday morning, the fourth in three days, leaving some riders questioning how reliable the new light-rail line is.
-
'I'll listen to them': Legault vows to meet with 3 English universities about tuition hike concerns
Days after more than 1,000 students held a protest in Montreal against planned tuition hikes for out-of-province students, Quebec's premier said he plans to sit down and 'listen' to the heads of the three English universities to hear their concerns.
Atlantic
-
Slippery roads possible as snow continues to fall in Nova Scotia
Steady snow continues to fall for parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon.
-
Nova Scotia launches health-care app
Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.
-
'We are aching and broken:' N.S. family of murder victim says justice system failed her
The family of a Halifax woman who was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her estranged partner this week says the justice system failed to protect her.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING MPI employees approve new agreement, strike coming to an end
The strike involving Manitoba Public Insurance employees has come to an end.
-
Semi-truck crash damages tracks; causes train to derail
A crash at a rail crossing in the RM of Springfield damaged the tracks and caused a train to derail on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba GED instructor waiting to learn about test replacement
The end-of-day school bell is ringing on a high school equivalency test.
Calgary
-
Well, rats: A pair of Calgary recycling plants are battling rodent infestations
Rats have found their way into two Calgary recycling plants.
-
Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted'
Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.
-
1 person hospitalized after pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Calgary
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person hospitalized.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for automobile insurance
The Alberta government is promising reforms to reduce high auto insurances costs, but the Official Opposition says the changes are so soft and cosmetic they do little for drivers getting walloped by high premiums.
-
Unsanitary conditions, quality control issues prompt Health Canada safety alert at Edmonton cord blood repository
A safety alert has been issued in connection with cord blood stored at the Canadian Cord Blood bioRepository (CCBR) in Edmonton.
-
Edmonton police ask for help finding missing teen girl
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl last seen in mid-October around Whyte Avenue.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Lawyer says 'thousands' of B.C. children neglected or abused in foster care, launches lawsuit
“I thought I was safe. I really, truly did," are the emotional words of a woman whose traumatic experience in the foster care system in B.C. left her forever changed.
-
Vancouver city councillor criticizes amendment that calls for further study of intersection cameras
A Vancouver city councillor says she's disappointed in an amendment to a motion she brought forward that sought to triple the number of speed and red-light cameras at city intersections.
-
'Very unexpected': Vancouver police raid Dana Larsen's magic mushroom dispensaries
One week after raiding an unsanctioned compassion club in the Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police have targeted three storefronts for allegedly selling psilocybin mushrooms.