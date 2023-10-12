London

    • 'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial

    Nathaniel Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the June 2021 truck attack on a London, Ont. family.

    Veltman has already admitted in court he was driving the truck that struck five members of a Muslim family.

    Talat, Salman, Madiha and Yumnah Afzaal all died while a nine-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

    Veltman started his testimony Thursday morning and continued on Friday.

    "I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine," Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.

    At the time, Veltman testified he was addicted to viewing “far right political content” and “extremely outlandish and offensive jokes.”

    Veltman told the jury he was spending more and more of his time online, accessing offensive content and videos using the dark web.

    The websites he accessed focused on alleged censorship by mainstream media of what Veltman referred to as minority on white crime.

    “This content started to warp my view of the world,” Veltman told the jury. “It filled me with a loathing of society, loathing of the world.”

    Veltman also told the jury he made two unsuccessful attempts at suicide.

    “I was barely holding on, trying to function normally,” he said.

    Veltman admitted some of the content he viewed — specifically a shooting video made by a New Zealand man — was shocking at first, but after watching it repeatedly he became “desensitized.”

    He told the jury he would get into “fits of rage” while looking at online conspiracy theories.

    “I said, 'I’m going to commit an act of violence,'” he testified late Friday.

    Veltman’s grandmother died on June 4, 2021, and he admitted to the jury he didn’t react well to “seeing the body.”

    He testified he consumed the hallucinogenic psilocybin – commonly referred to as magic mushrooms – in the early morning hours of June 5, 2021.

    It was as close as Veltman’s testimony got to his actions leading up to the evening of June 6, 2021, when the family was struck, as the jury was released early on Friday and was asked to return on Oct. 16 at 2:15 p.m.

    Justice Renee Pomerance told the jurors she had some matters she needed to discuss with the lawyers.

    As those discussions happened in the absence of the jury, they are subject to a publication ban. 

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

    There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News