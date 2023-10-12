'I was an outcast': Accused in terror attack offers his side of the story
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, took the stand Thursday in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom in his ongoing murder trial.
Veltman is charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont.
“I didn't know how to connect with people, I didn't have any social skills,” Veltman testified Thursday. "I didn't have a normal upbringing."
Childhood:
The jury learned Veltman was home-schooled by his mother from kindergarten until grade 11.
He described his mother as “extremely religious” and strict.
According to Veltman, he and his five siblings had no connection to anyone outside their church, based in Strathroy, Ont.
“I hated [my mother]. I have to admit that,” Veltman testified.
He said any objections to his mother’s parenting or teaching methods were met with punishments including spanking, having to repeatedly write lines of biblical scripture, or being assigned extra “hours” of chores.
Teenage years:
By the age of 12 or 13, Veltman said he started to realize he wasn’t “normal.” He told the jury he felt compelled to make “weird noises” to annoy his siblings and obsessively thought about not having “evil or violent” thoughts.
“Most of my abnormal behaviour I attributed to being home schooled,” Veltman said.
Veltman told the jury his mother wouldn’t take him to speak to a “secular therapist” for fear it would further ruin his mind. She relied instead on Bible scriptures.
Veltman testified his mother treated him differently than his siblings and that she behaved in a more favourable fashion to him when his father was present.
His parents separated when Veltman was 15 years old, and Veltman told the jury he moved out of his house two weeks after he turned 16.
After years of begging, Veltman said his mother eventually agreed to let him go to a public high school, but once there, he said it was difficult to fit in.
“I had difficulty making connections,” he said “I was an outcast” who started to hang out with the “wrong” crowd of students who were breaking rules, like drinking and using drugs.
Veltman did finish high school, although he testified he was working full time at an egg processing facility at the same time.
Adulthood:
He moved to London in early 2020 because he was in college for architectural design and didn’t want to commute from Strathroy.
Once the pandemic hit, Veltman said he started making bad choices including impaired driving and drinking regularly. So much so, he told the jury he blew the engine on his first car.
He told the jury he had been thinking of getting a truck on the advice of work friends, who also offered to go fishing with him.
“I thought it would be fun,” Veltman testified, while then admitting he only went fishing once.
The jury previously learned Veltman bought a one-year warranty, and he took possession of the truck on May 19, 2021, less than three weeks before the attack.
The weekend before he was arrested, Veltman was “off roading” with his brother near Sarnia and he thought the branches he was hitting were scratching the paint. So, he said that’s’ when and why he decided to put a grill guard on the front of his truck.
He told the jury he bought the one-year warranty because it seemed like a “good idea” since he damaged his first car.
Hicks jumped from this point in time, to after Veltman’s arrest and didn’t ask him any questions about the attack itself.
Of the items found by police in his truck, Veltman said he had the machete for years, one of the knives was a gift from his parents, the other knife he bought for work but later learned he couldn’t bring a non-foldable knife to work, and his airsoft pistol was used for a “cheaper” hobby than going to a paintball course.
Hicks then went backwards to September of 2020 when Veltman told the jury he was going through a “process of decline,” marked by use of psychedelic drugs and spending a “copious” amount of time clicking on “extreme websites.”
“I started to constantly watch this conspiracy theory garbage,” Veltman told the jury.
Veltman said he even decided to throw away all of his food to follow a strict diet from one of the website authors and he destroyed the furniture in his apartment.
Veltman testified all day Thursday but at no point was he asked about his actions on June 6, 2021; the day he has already admitted to the jury, he drove into the Afzaal family while they waited to cross Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road.
Veltman is expected to return to testify Friday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
U.K. scrambles fighters as Kenyan plane bound for London diverted over possible threat
A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital is overflowing as Israeli attacks intensify
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed Thursday as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them on the sixth day of Israel's heavy aerial bombardment on the territory of 2.3 million people.
First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
'Many sleepless nights': Search continues for missing vulnerable Ont. man
It’s been five months since Nathan, a vulnerable man with down syndrome, was reported missing from Toronto, and his family admits they’ve been having a hard time.
-
Police release video of Conestoga Mall theft
The video, which appears to be from the store’s security camera, shows eight people walk into the nearly empty business and begin to rip phones from the display tables.
-
What happens next for the people the K-W Symphony owes money to?
Around three weeks after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony filed for bankruptcy, its creditors met inside the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener to hear about what to expect going forward.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate road rage incident after alleged gunshots damage car
A Windsor couple is “petrified” and thankful things didn’t escalate further after an alleged road rage incident Wednesday evening.
-
'We should all be appalled': Local leaders push for nation-wide student breakfast program
Students are coming to school hungry. In a release, it's stated that Canada is the only industrialized country that doesn’t have a national school meal program.
-
'I was an outcast': Accused in terror attack offers his side of the story
'“I didn't know how to connect with people, I didn't have any social skills,' Nathaniel Veltman testified Thursday. 'I didn't have a normal upbringing.'
Barrie
-
Busy Barrie intersection to close for 2 months: Here's where and why
Summer may be over, but construction season rages on in the City of Barrie with the lengthy closure of a busy intersection.
-
Young driver clocked speeding 221km/h along Ontario highway
Provincial police say an officer pulled over a young driver travelling 221 kilometres per hour along Highway 404.
-
Midland couple plans to pay off mortgage after becoming instant millionaires
A couple from Midland plans to start "living life on their own terms" after becoming multi-millionaires with Lotto 6/49.
Northern Ontario
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
North Bay councillor violated code of conduct, pay suspended for 90 days
A city councillor in North Bay violated the code of conduct in a social media post and emails she made earlier this year, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Sudbury teacher guilty of misconduct for inappropriate relationship with students
A now former teacher in Sudbury has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers.
Ottawa
-
Higher than expected lateral loads the root cause of issues with Ottawa LRT axles, Alstom says
The issues with the axle hub assembly on Ottawa's light-rail transit vehicles are due to the lateral loads experienced by the vehicle's axles during operation, according to Alstom.
-
Man, 19, killed in Orleans shooting
Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man died following evening shooting in the area of Oaklawn Crescent in Orléans Wednesday night.
-
'Adi was a beautiful woman': Ottawa family of Israeli woman killed by Hamas speaks out
The Ottawa family of a Canadian citizen living in Israel who was killed by Hamas militants says she saved the lives of her father, husband and two children before she died last weekend.
Toronto
-
Police will boost presence in Toronto amid Israel-Hamas war, chief announces
Toronto's police chief says the community can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the face of "global online threats" stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
-
'Buzzing with adrenaline': Ontario man wins $42M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Niagara Falls millennial was in complete disbelief after learning he won $42 million.
Montreal
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
Pierre Richer had been playing the lottery for 30 years when he finally hit it big—winning a $50-million Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Atlantic
-
-
Teenager, 15, charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP
A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. last year.
-
Experts call for more details after Nova Scotia abandons Atlantic Loop plan
Nova Scotia’s announcement to abandon the Atlantic Loop on Wednesday is receiving mixed reviews.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
'They see people as dollar signs': Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
City looking at 'last resort' option to go after unpaid business taxes
The city of Winnipeg is looking at a “last resort” option, that’s never been enforced, to go after outstanding business taxes.
Calgary
-
'No means no': Protesters express frustration over tribunal order to allow major Canmore developments
Dozens of protesters in Canmore are expressing their frustration over a recent Alberta Court of Appeal decision to allow two major developments on the town’s eastern edge to proceed, which would almost double the area’s population.
-
Alberta announces telephone town halls to gauge public interest on quitting CPP
The Alberta government will begin telephone town hall consultations with the public starting next week on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Above-average snowpack needed to bring water levels in southern Alberta back to normal
Water continues to be a hot commodity in southern Alberta as the seasons change.
Edmonton
-
First-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton apartment death
One person is in custody in connection with a killing in west Edmonton on Wednesday morning.
-
8-game suspension given to Edmonton hockey player whose skate sliced opponent's neck
An Edmonton junior hockey player has been banned from his league for about six weeks for a "kicking motion" that sliced open an opponent's neck.
-
'A statement': Edmonton-based Pride Tape sales take off after NHL ban, co-founder says
A National Hockey League decision to ban rainbow-coloured stick tape has some hockey players and organizations showing their support to the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sold out for the day
Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.
-
Spooky, seasonal and smashable: 5 things to do in Vancouver this weekend
The second full weekend of October is an opportunity to get in the seasonal spirit, whether that spirit is spooky or autumnal.
-
Path home secured for B.C. church group that was in Israel during Hamas attack
A church group from B.C.'s Lower Mainland that was in Israel when war broke out over the weekend has found a potential path home – but it will be costly.