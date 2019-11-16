Featured
Vehicle hits bus shelter, home in northeast end
A vehicle smashed into a bus shelter at Barker Street and Kipps Lane in London, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Taylor Choma / CTV London)
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 6:10PM EST
Witnesses were shocked late Saturday afternoon when a vehicle smashed through a bus shelter.
It happened in the northeast end of the city - at Barker Street and Kipps Lane - about 4 p.m.
The vehicle shattered the glass in the shelter and then proceeded through a fence and up against a house.
An air conditioning unit at the house was damaged.
It’s believed injuries were minor.
A tow truck was on scene to take the damaged vehicle off the scene.
"As soon as we heard what happened, we were out there. My neighbour brought (someone) with a daughter to their house to make sure everybody was OK. I just went out there...to make sure nobody was injured," says Adrian Sinkey, who was across the road at the time of the crash.