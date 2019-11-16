

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





Witnesses were shocked late Saturday afternoon when a vehicle smashed through a bus shelter.

It happened in the northeast end of the city - at Barker Street and Kipps Lane - about 4 p.m.

The vehicle shattered the glass in the shelter and then proceeded through a fence and up against a house.

An air conditioning unit at the house was damaged.

It’s believed injuries were minor.

A tow truck was on scene to take the damaged vehicle off the scene.

"As soon as we heard what happened, we were out there. My neighbour brought (someone) with a daughter to their house to make sure everybody was OK. I just went out there...to make sure nobody was injured," says Adrian Sinkey, who was across the road at the time of the crash.