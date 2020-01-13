LONDON, ONT -- Documents released Monday morning detail a carefully orchestrated campaign to target the reputations of two candidates and influence the results of London’s most recent municipal election.

A month after a judge ordered political consulting firm Blackridge Strategy to turn over client files related to a pair of websites that attacked incumbent councillors Maureen Cassidy and Virginia Ridley in Sept. 2018, the documents have been shared with CTV News.

The documents include a $1,320 invoice to Paul Van Meerbergen for "Attack Ads against Virginia Ridley" and "anonymous website." The Ward 10 Councillor who defeated Ridley has until now denied any knowledge of the website.

The documents also include a text message exchange between Ward 5 runner-up Randy Warden and Blackridge Strategy owner Amir Farahi. In it Warden asks, "Hello Amir, is everything okay, are we good?"

Farahi responds, "Everything is okay! Just doing a bit of work behind the scenes I'll be setting up the Maureen website soon."

A statement released by Ridley and Cassidy says initial documents "show that 2018 Ward 5 candidate Randy Warden hired Blackridge to create fake lawn signs and an anonymous website that disparaged Maureen Cassidy, and current Ward 10 councillor Paul Van Meerbergen paid for the attack website targeting Virginia Ridley."

Ridley said in a statement that she hopes the information will end a difficult period for her family.

"I only hope that we have been successful in deterring this type of behaviour in future elections and can return to civil, democratic, fair, and law-abiding practices where people stand on their own values and ideas, and not spend time or effort in unlawful, and dirty tricks to deceive voters and spread misinformation.”

In the same statement Cassidy, who was re-elected as ward 5 councillor, says, "The truth always prevails. Bully tactics will not be allowed to determine who throws their hat into the ring and who doesn't. I hope that today we've proven that."

Susan Toth, the lawyer representing Ridley and Cassidy, says her clients are still examining their legal options, including a possible lawsuit.

The documents, including invoices and internal communications, were ordered to be turned over to Toth because Ridley and Cassidy are considering a lawsuit against Blackridge Strategy.

In Sept. 2018, the anonymous website virginiaridley.ca took aim at the Ward 10 incumbent. Among the claims made against Ridley, beneath a tab titled “Child Abuse,” it recounted a time when she brought her son to a municipal budget meeting at city hall.

Eventually, Londoner Barry Phillips admitted paying Blackridge Strategy about a thousand dollars of his own money to create virginiaridley.ca. But he told CTV News the site was only intended to highlight Ridley’s support for Bus Rapid Transit. He says Blackridge Strategy “hijacked” the website by adding the child abuse claim.

Phillips was a campaign volunteer for eventual Ward 10 winner, Councillor Paul Van Meerbergen. Van Meerbergen has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the website or Phillip’s actions.

Also during the 2018 campaign, lawn signs in Ward 5 directed voters to the website maureencassidy.ca. The anonymous website questioned the incumbent councillor’s morals, including a reference to her extra-marital affair with former mayor Matt Brown.

On June 6, Ward 5 runner-up Randy Warden issued a written statement denying knowledge of the website, but admitted "agents or volunteers" had a role, he stated it was “ultimately my responsibility.” But the new documents include an email exchange where Blackridge and Warden discuss whether to include the sentence, "I accept full ownership." That sentence was not included in the final version sent to CTV News.

Blackridge Strategy has maintained that the websites were harsh but accurate.

Meanwhile, Ontario Provincial Police are conducting a review. Police received a complaint that Blackridge Strategy, or some of its clients, may have violated the Municipal Elections Act by not filing as Registered Third Parties before spending money to influence the election.

During the 2018 municipal election, Blackridge Strategy was co-owned by Amir Farahi and Thames Valley District School Board Trustee Jake Skinner. Earlier this month, Skinner left the political consulting firm and offered an apology to Cassidy and Ridley.

Toth has forwarded a request to Blackridge for further disclosure to be provided in accordance with the order. The statement concludes, "The time for dirty politics is over."

This is an exceptionally serious matter, and demands a response from those involved. Public service, above all, is about integrity and public trust. Without those values, nothing else matters. #ldnont — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) January 13, 2020

Blackridge responds

In a brief statement released Monday morning, Blackridge Strategy VP of Communications, Laura Blondeau, said they have learned from their mistakes.

"Blackridge Strategy regrets misrepresenting its role in the websites as an attempt to protect clients. Blackridge has learned from that error.

"As for the information shared in Ms Toth's press release today: we were ordered by a judge to share client information on this issue and we did. That being said, we did sign non-disclosure agreements with the clients which we continue to respect."

CTV's Daryl Newcombe is speaking with Farahi on Monday and will have more at 6.