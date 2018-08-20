Featured
Wife of former London mayor Joe Fontana passes away
Vicky Fontana is seen with her husband Joe Fontana on June 13, 2014. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV London
Published Monday, August 20, 2018
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 11:30AM EDT
The wife of former London mayor Joe Fontana has passed away.
Vicky Fontana died following a 34 month battle with pancreatic cancer, as confirmed to CTV by Joe Fontana himself.
Funeral details have yet to determined.
