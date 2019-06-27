

CTV London





The Compliance Audit Committee has decided it will not audit the campaign finances of Councillor Paul Van Meerbergen.

A campaign volunteer, Barry Phillips, has admitted to paying $1,000 of his own money to Blackridge Strategy for a website that opposed Bus Rapid Transit.

Instead, Phillips claims, it was hijacked by Blackridge to attack Van Meerbergen's opponent in the 2018 municipal election, former councillor Virginia Ridley.

Van Meerbergen has said he knew nothing about the website and no campaign money was involved.

But a complaint was filed two weeks ago by Londoner John Hassan. At the time he said, “To not know what is going on in your campaign, to me justifies some sort of a look at it.”

The Ward 10 councillor has repeatedly said the the action was taken without his knowledge.

A written decision on the matter is expected next week.