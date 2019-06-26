

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





In a new document, Councillor Paul Van Meerbergen is reiterating that he did not violate election rules.

On Thursday, city hall’s Compliance Audit Committee will decide if it will launch an investigation into Van Meerbergen’s campaign spending.

A complaint filed two weeks ago asks for an audit after a campaign volunteer admitted paying Blackridge Strategy for a website which ultimately attacked Van Meerbergen’s opponent Virginia Ridley.

In a written response, the Ward 10 candidate says he knew nothing about the website and no campaign money was used.

It also asks that the meeting be moved to 4:30 p.m. so that campaign volunteer Barry Phillips can speak to the committee in person.