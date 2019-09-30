Featured
South London school evacuated after electrical fire
Westminster Central Public School in London, Ont. is seen on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (Joel Merritt / CTV London)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 2:30PM EDT
A small electrical fire resulted in a three-day weekend for Westminster Central Public School students.
The morning blaze in a boiler room resulted in the Thames Valley District School Board closing the school for the day.
Parents and guardians were asked to pick up students as the fire started after classes began Monday morning.
No one was injured in the fire and no damage estimate has been released.