Officials investigating house fire near Sebringville Ont.
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 1:33PM EST
Officials investigating house fire near Sebringville Ont. on Feb. 19, 2021. (OPP West Region/Twitter)
WINGHAM, ONT. -- Fire crews remain on scene of a house fire near Sebringville.
Perth County OPP say three people were taken to hospital, as a precaution, although the fire appears to be under control, at this point.
A section of Hwy 8, between Sebringville and Stratford is closed as emergency crews work at the scene.