Vaccination clinics remain steady as COVID-19 travel restrictions fall
At the moment, the federal government announced it was dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions, a Woodstock, Ont. man was one of the first to roll up his sleeve to get a bivalent vaccine shot Monday.
"I’m over 80, so I want to make sure I don’t end up in the hospital or worse,” stated Paul Steinburg.
Vaccination is just one check box on Steinburg’s to-do list. He intends to research the ArriveCan app for an upcoming trip, even though it is not mandatory as of Oct. 1.
The federal government has confirmed completing ArriveCan will speed up travellers at customs, especially at airports.
“We’re going to Italy on Wednesday”, said Steinburg, “So, it’s not going to change my mind. I mean, the ArriveCan app was a real pain at the beginning, but we’re better at it now. We’ll probably still keep doing it.”
Marilyn and Charlie Kippax recently returned from a cruise.
Walking into the Oxford Auditorium in Woodstock to be boosted, the couple stated being up-to-date with vaccinations gives them the confidence to keep travelling.
Charlie, a retired health-care worker, is upset restrictions are being dropped, fearing it will put additional strain on his former colleagues.
“It’s putting quite a burden on them. I have friends and they’re burning out,” he said.
John Lindburg got his bivalent vaccination Monday, along with three family members.
“It’s important for my wife and me, but it is also important for my mom who is 97, and my father-in-law, who is 99. We tried to get in as quickly as we could, for their sake,” he said.
Lindburg’s father-in-law Murray Rutledge, confirmed getting the latest shot is a relief.
“I don’t want to get COVID, and this is one way to help,” he said.
Still, as travel between Canada, the United States and the rest of the world become less restrictive, it remains to be seen if some may opt to skip vaccination.
Health officials and frequent travellers like Steinburg hope not.
“The pandemic is not over. I don’t know who keeps telling us that, but Joe Biden is not a doctor. It’s not over,” he said.
Appointments continue to be strongly recommended and can be booked online.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
