LONDON
London

    • Police charge Corunna man after investigation at Canatara Park

    Damage found at Canatra Park after police were called for an SUV driving on the grass. April 29, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Damage found at Canatra Park after police were called for an SUV driving on the grass. April 29, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Share

    A 19 year old from Corunna is facing charges after damage to a grass area in Sarnia.

    Around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to Canatara Park after a complaint that there was an SUV driving in the grass.

    When officers got there they found the vehicle that had left the roadway and was damaging the area.

    According to police enough damage was caused that repairs are needed.

    A 19-year-old man has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News