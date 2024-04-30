Police charge Corunna man after investigation at Canatara Park

A 19 year old from Corunna is facing charges after damage to a grass area in Sarnia.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to Canatara Park after a complaint that there was an SUV driving in the grass.

When officers got there they found the vehicle that had left the roadway and was damaging the area.

According to police enough damage was caused that repairs are needed.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with mischief under $5,000.